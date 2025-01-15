Guest arrested after Costa del Sol rental apartment room set on fire

María José Díaz Alcalá Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 18:40 Compartir

A man has been arrested after he was caught on security camera footage at a petrol station with a plastic canister and several litres of fuel; he also bought a lighter from a bazaar. He then went to the apartment complex in Fuengirola where he was staying and allegedly set fire to the room, according to the police investigation.

It happened on 2 January, at around 2.30pm, in a room on the twelfth floor of the Stella Maris tourist apartment block, when dense smoke, which could be seen from miles away, startled visitors and local residents on the town's promenade. Within minutes, the flames spread to the next room.

Firefighters were called to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, with the help of the hotel's maintenance staff, without any personal injuries reported, although the building was damaged.

The National Police force in Fuengirola opened an investigation to clarify the facts, as a visual inspection by forensic officers determined that the origin had not been accidental and that, in addition, a fire accelerating substance had been used to carry it out.

They focused their suspicions on the individual who was staying in the room where the flames originated after he was captured by security cameras carrying a plastic container of petrol. It resulted in the arrest of the guest for his alleged responsibility in a crime of arson and endangering the lives of people.