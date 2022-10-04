New Green Flag distinction places Fuengirola top in terms of glass recycling in all of Spain During the months of June, July and August, 689,688 kilos of glass was collected and recycled in the town, which was an increase of 28.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2021

Fuengirola has been placed first in the national environmental awareness campaign, Green Flags, an initiative organised by Ecovidrio, a non-profit organisation responsible for the management of the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain.

The town received the most points (3,376.5) for recycling glass waste out of all the municipalities that participated in the campaign this year.

During the months of June, July and August, 689,688 kilos of glass was collected and recycled in Fuengirola, which was an increase of 28.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

The town hall promoted several awareness initiatives that included poster, television and radio campaigns, while councillors visited catering establishments, a sector which generates 51 per cent of the glass that is recycled in the municipality each year, to inform about the need for responsible use of the green recycling containers.

The recycling project also offered a free door-to-door glass collection service, an initiative in which more than 200 establishments participated.

This is not the first time that Fuengirola has received recognition for its glass recycling efforts. In 2018 and 2021, the town was awarded the Green Igloo for increasing the collection of glass waste significantly during the months of greatest tourist influx.

The new Green Flag distinction places the town top in terms of glass collection in all of Spain.

“Fuengirola is very involved with good practices to protect the environment. Residents, local traders, bar owners and hoteliers have all contributed to the campaign to make our planet an even more sustainable place. That concern becomes clear every time the lists of recycling levels are published, where our town is always at the top. I appreciate, once again, the commitment shown by the people of Fuengirola, because we have achieved this award together,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.