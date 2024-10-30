Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on the promenade in Fuengirola SUR
Major sewer upgrade will allow Costa del Sol resort to welcome more tourists in future high seasons
Major sewer upgrade will allow Costa del Sol resort to welcome more tourists in future high seasons

The work, already 50% complete, involves replacing 45-year-old pipes which have been causing issues in the area for many years

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 16:01

Work to upgrade the sewer network along Fuengirola's promenade is already 50% complete. The complex project involves opening up a section of the promenade to replace 45-year-old sewer pipes which were causing issues, particularly during the high season when tourists pour into the town.

The work is being carried out by the Junta de Andalucía and has a budget of 7.3 million euros. The upgraded network is designed to "prepare the town for the future and give the necessary capacity to the sewer network so that it can cope with the high tourist density at any time of the year". This was pointed out by the minister of agriculture Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, who visited the site last week. The work has been divided into five sections, three of which have been completed so far.

These three sections were completed in June of this year, and about a month ago a new phase began, involving the section between Calle Las Deblas and El Bote. The work here aims to collect rainwater more efficiently and prevent a collapse of the network in the event of heavy rainfall, as this point has historically been a problem with flooding during storms.

"Since I have had political responsibilities, we have been talking about and demanding urgent action on water conditions, both in terms of supply and sanitation. This need was even more evident here in Torreblanca, where with each episode of heavy rainfall the pipes collapsed and flooded a large part of the Paseo Marítimo, especially the area of El Bote. We have been suffering from this problem for many years, especially the residents," said mayor Ana Mula.

The work consists of replacing the existing 80cm diameter concrete collector with 1.2 and 1.4 metre high-density polyethylene ones. The project also envisages the creation of an in-line storm tank with a structure made up of prefabricated reinforced concrete frame modules lined with polyethylene, four metres wide and between two and 2.5 metres high.

"The importance of the work, especially for the people of Fuengirola who live in Torreblanca, is enormous. It is a very complex project, which has made it necessary to close this section of the promenade for the duration of the work," Mula added.

