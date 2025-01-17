Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A phase of the demolition of the old building. Lorena Cádiz
Fuengirola's new flagship market project delayed until 2026
Fuengirola's new flagship market project delayed until 2026

A major setback was announced last year after it was discovered that part of the structure in the basement is shared with an adjoining building, something that "did not appear in any of the previous plans"

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:23

The latest flagship project in Fuengirola, a new modern food market, where tradition is mixed with avant-garde gastronomy and all of this wrapped in a groundbreaking architectural design, will have to wait a few months longer than expected. Although the work, which began in January of last year with the demolition of the old building, has not come to a complete standstill, according to information provided by the town hall, it has been slowed down by a series of unforeseen events.

This has meant that the expectation of having the construction completed by the middle of this year, as planned at the start of the project, has been dashed, meaning that we will have to wait until 2026 to see the completion of the new Mercacentro. Specifically, it will be the first quarter of next year, according to the new calculations from the council team.

A major setback was announced last year after it was discovered that part of the structure in the basement is shared with an adjoining building, something that "did not appear in any of the previous plans" for the work and which makes "the execution" of the work more difficult, municipal sources explained at the time. Initially, it was thought that, despite the delay, the work could be finished at the end of this year, but now it is estimated that it will have to wait until the first months of 2026.

This will have a direct impact on market traders who have already been allocated a stall and who are being kept waiting during the works until they can resume their activity once it is all finished. Those unforeseen events have also raised the cost of work by approximately one million euros - it is now estimated at 14 million euros.

