Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The councillor announces the mountain hiking route. SUR
Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year ‘healthy’ with free mountain hike
What to do

Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year ‘healthy’ with free mountain hike

Registration for the six-hour hiking route through the Serrania de Mijas in January is now open and there are 50 place available

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:21

In order to “start the year in a healthy way”, the youth area of Fuengirola town hall has organised a free mid-mountain hiking route through the Serrania de Mijas on Friday 3 January. The hike, an activity that combines sport and nature, was announced on Monday by councillor Isaac Vargas, who explained that this activity is aimed at young people from 14 to 30 years old and that registration can now be made via www.tarjetaciudadanafuengirola.com

The hikers will meet at 8.30am outside Mercacentro shopping centre, where a bus will depart for Alhaurín el Grande, which is where the route will start. The route will end in Mijas Pueblo, where the bus will transport participants back to Fuengirola.

The route will last approximately six hours and will pass through different points of interest, such as the Fuente del Acebuche, the Casa de la Guarda and the Ermita del Calvario.

"We will begin the year healthy with a hiking route through Alhaurín el Grande to Mijas. It will be an opportunity to get to know the neighbouring municipalities and the natural environment that surrounds us,” Vargas said.

The councillor pointed out that there are 50 places available, so early registration is advised.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
  3. 3 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  4. 4 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  5. 5 Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass
  6. 6 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Lucia Night by candlelight
  7. 7 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  8. 8 Marbella FC stage dramatic comeback but long-awaited win remains elusive
  9. 9 The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims
  10. 10 Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year ‘healthy’ with free mountain hike