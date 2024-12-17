Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year ‘healthy’ with free mountain hike

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:21 | Updated 12:29h.

In order to “start the year in a healthy way”, the youth area of Fuengirola town hall has organised a free mid-mountain hiking route through the Serrania de Mijas on Friday 3 January. The hike, an activity that combines sport and nature, was announced on Monday by councillor Isaac Vargas, who explained that this activity is aimed at young people from 14 to 30 years old and that registration can now be made via www.tarjetaciudadanafuengirola.com

The hikers will meet at 8.30am outside Mercacentro shopping centre, where a bus will depart for Alhaurín el Grande, which is where the route will start. The route will end in Mijas Pueblo, where the bus will transport participants back to Fuengirola.

The route will last approximately six hours and will pass through different points of interest, such as the Fuente del Acebuche, the Casa de la Guarda and the Ermita del Calvario.

"We will begin the year healthy with a hiking route through Alhaurín el Grande to Mijas. It will be an opportunity to get to know the neighbouring municipalities and the natural environment that surrounds us,” Vargas said.

The councillor pointed out that there are 50 places available, so early registration is advised.