Woman employee accused of stealing 50,000 euros worth of goods from Fuengirola parcel delivery firm The company employee is said to have taken advantage of her job to hide and sell a large number of high quality technological products

Police in Fuengirola have arrested an employee of a parcel delivery firm who is accused of stealing top quality technological products and then selling them on the Internet and to local shops.

When items are received by the company, they have to be noted in a register, but the woman is said to have avoided doing this so her bosses would not know they had arrived.

However, after a while, they noticed and reported to the police that several packages had gone missing, mainly containing expensive technological products, worth around 50,000 euros.

The police tracked down several people who had bought the items online in good faith, and verified that some of the missing goods had been sold by shops in the area which specialise in the sale and repair of technological equipment. Three of these shop owners are now also accused of receiving stolen goods.

The officers suspected that a 46-year-old employee at the firm was responsible, and a search of her workplace and home found several of the missing items, valued at 14,000 euros, and 2,950 euros in cash.