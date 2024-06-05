Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Fuengirola transforms more than a hundred planters with eco measures to save precious water
Drought crisis

Fuengirola transforms more than a hundred planters with eco measures to save precious water

The initiative involves the implementation of the xeriscaping system in order to reduce the amount of irrigation water needed

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 10:27

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall is transforming more than a hundred planters in the town centre with ecological materials that manage to reduce the irrigation water needed by 75 per cent. Specifically, the planters are those located in the section between Avenidas Santa Amalia and Los Boliches.

“In the face of problems such as the drought that we have been suffering from for some time, we must make decisions that change water consumption habits, but without giving up on maintaining a beautiful and orderly town. For this reason, we have chosen to implement this xeriscaping system, which is much more environmentally friendly and reduces the need for water,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, explained.

The work, which is being carried out by the municipal urban ecology department and a private company, consists of the removal of vegetation that is in poor condition due to the lack of rainfall and replaced with up to eight new species that require very low water consumption. The work also includes the placement of natural and ecological decorative elements, such as stones or pine bark, to filter rainwater.

“We continue to implement measures that save water, and at the same time, that continue to make Fuengirola a pleasant and beautiful place to live. Let's not forget that we are still in a situation of serious drought,” Mula said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot remains closed as authorities fail to appoint management company in time for summer
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town issues new beach rules and regulations for summer: this what you can and can't do
  3. 3 100 years since the birth of the man who transformed Marbella into a high profile resort
  4. 4 Marc Anthony outshines Will Smith in star-studded E1 electric boat race in Marbella
  5. 5 Iconic Willow steamboat faces last summer in Benalmádena marina, if all goes according to plan
  6. 6 La Rosaleda set for sell-out showdown as Malaga CF eye play-off final
  7. 7 The sweet summer fruit that travels from Spain across Europe
  8. 8 Malaga is home to top-ranking schools and colleges that put quality at the heart of education
  9. 9 Malaga, a dominant force on Europe's culture and leisure scene
  10. 10 Eastern stretch of Costa del Sol gets green light for filling swimming pools, but asks residents not to use drinking water for gardens

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad