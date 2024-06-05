Fuengirola transforms more than a hundred planters with eco measures to save precious water

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 10:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall is transforming more than a hundred planters in the town centre with ecological materials that manage to reduce the irrigation water needed by 75 per cent. Specifically, the planters are those located in the section between Avenidas Santa Amalia and Los Boliches.

“In the face of problems such as the drought that we have been suffering from for some time, we must make decisions that change water consumption habits, but without giving up on maintaining a beautiful and orderly town. For this reason, we have chosen to implement this xeriscaping system, which is much more environmentally friendly and reduces the need for water,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, explained.

The work, which is being carried out by the municipal urban ecology department and a private company, consists of the removal of vegetation that is in poor condition due to the lack of rainfall and replaced with up to eight new species that require very low water consumption. The work also includes the placement of natural and ecological decorative elements, such as stones or pine bark, to filter rainwater.

“We continue to implement measures that save water, and at the same time, that continue to make Fuengirola a pleasant and beautiful place to live. Let's not forget that we are still in a situation of serious drought,” Mula said.