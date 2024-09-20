Fuengirola town hall seeks new venue for bullfighting academy after school row

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 20 September 2024, 12:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The council in Fuengirola has announced its intention to look for another space to host the physical training sessions of a bullfighting academy in the town. The town hall originally gave La Torería bullfighting association permission to use the covered sports courts of the El Tejar school free of charge and for four years, outside normal school hours.

Education councillor Carmen Díaz explained that this decision was taken in response to "the concern generated" and recalled that the provision of the space was planned for "the exclusive purpose of physical preparation" of the pupils of the bullfighting school. "We will look for an alternative for them other than using the El Tejar facility which they have not yet used to date," she said. She confirmed this decision has already been communicated to the president of the school's parents association.

Pacma, the animal rights political party in Spain, was one of the organisations that had raised concerns about the use of the educational centre's facilities.

Provincial coordinator of Pacma in Malaga, Carmen Sánchez, sent a letter to town mayor Ana Mula saying, "For Pacma, this agreement contravenes the child protection act and international treaties ratified by Spain".

"Pacma is opposed to public authorities continuing to allow, and in this case encouraging, activities that perpetuate violence against animals. It is incomprehensible that a public space intended for minors should be ceded for the development of activities related to bullfighting," added Sánchez.

The campaigner asked the local council to provide all the documentation and information related to the activities planned under the agreement and to ensure that both the association and its activities comply with the regulations in force.

Accreditations

Sánchez also wanted to verify whether the staff of the bullfighting school have the necessary accreditations and whether they are properly registered. Pacma also called on the town hall to withdraw "any kind of collaboration" with activities that "promote violence towards animals", especially when minors are involved.