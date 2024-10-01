Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 14:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola will present the hit musical Annie from Wednesday 2 until Sunday 13 October. The musical is based on the original production that opened on Broadway in 1977 and has since enjoyed numerous productions in many countries, as well as winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The show centres on the eleven-year-old orphan Annie, who charms everyone's hearts despite a difficult upbringing in 1930s New York. She is determined to find her parents, who abandoned her on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

The lead role of Annie is taken by ten-year-old Dottie-Mae Cadden, supported by a host of other talented youngsters and a strong adult cast, including Sarah Coombes as the embittered Miss Hannigan, and Robert Hubbard as billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

The show includes all the classic songs from the show, such as It’s the Hard Knock Life, Tomorrow, Little Girls and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.

Directed by Owain Griffiths and choreographed by Alexandra Avery, the show, which the theatre says is performed “with equal measures of pluck and positivity”, will kick off on Wednesday 2 October at 7.30 pm. Matinee performances will take place at 2pm on Saturdays (no performances on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 October).

Tickets for the show cost 25 euros and are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com or from the theatre’s box office.