Fuengirola takes ‘leap into future of tourism’ with new destination management platform

Tony Bryant Friday, 4 July 2025, 09:36

In its attempt to lead the way in visitor services, Fuengirola town hall has announced the implementation of a smart tourism destination management platform. The initiative, which had a budget of more than 914,000 euros, was co-financed by the European Union’s Next Generation funds.

The project was presented on Thursday by tourism councillor José Luis Ponce and innovation councillor Isabel González, who said the project is aimed at enhancing competitiveness and promoting sustainable tourism development.

“We are taking a leap into the future of tourism and public communication. Fuengirola is set to cement its position at the forefront of digital tourism in Spain. Moreover, we will transform our tourism website into a public information channel, useful for both tourists and residents. A tool with higher quality, more services and greater economic impact for our town,” Ponce explained.

Among other functions, this digital platform will serve, at an internal level, for local management of this economic activity. Through big data (larger, more complex data sets), it will provide highly useful information to improve analysis and future promotional strategies for the municipality.

Furthermore, using the Cicerone AI tool, the tourist office will provide continuous information and assistance to visitors via the department’s website. In fact, it will be able to share information from the cultural, sports and leisure agenda, the local shopping offer, as well as smart maps that adapt routes to individual interests, offering personalised itineraries, among other features.

“In short, we will be able to make better decisions based on very specific and real data, and we will offer a new direct information channel to visitors 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The company awarded the contract has already begun work on the development of this tool. Once again, innovation is serving the interests of the people of Fuengirola,” said councillor González.