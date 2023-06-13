Fuengirola plans to revitalise Plaza de Andalucía in Los Boliches The council wants to create a much more attractive square for local residents and, above all, for families and children

Marina Rivas Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town council will remodel the Plaza de Andalucía in the Los Boliches neighbourhood, home to one of the largest population centres in the municipality.

Mayor Ana Mula announced this week that the town hall will soon begin a comprehensive reform of the plaza. She said: "the appearance of this square can be much improved. We want to revitalise it and offer a much more attractive place for local residents and, above all, for families and children, especially improving the children's area".

The tender period for the companies interested in carrying out the works on the square close today. The budget allocated is 496,404 euros, with the works to be finished in 2023.

The works will involve a rearrangement of the square (about 900 square metres), the installation of new LED lighting, redistribution of trees and street furniture, as well as the removal of the existing elevator hut on the corner of Calle Santa Inés.

The mayor pointed out that one of the main focuses will be on the youngest members of the public. The council wants to enhance the space as a play area for children by installing a playground as well as a QR code in which parents or guardians can download stories and educational games in up to sixteen languages.

The new project will be followed by other important renovations in the area, Mula added and comes after previous renovations in the streets of Santa Inés and San Lucas, Santa Ana, Santa Fe and Santa Rosa.

"This will be joined, during the next term of office, by the refurbishment of the Santa Fe Antonio Basilio Stadium, where we will also create an underground car park for around 1,000 vehicles,” she said. “We continue to work to ensure that this area of Los Boliches looks its best for the quality of life and wellbeing of its residents and all Fuengiroleños."