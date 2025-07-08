Fuengirola pays homage to 'tirada del copo', a now-banned fishing technique that fed the locals for centuries

José Carlos García Fuengirola Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 09:52 Compartir

Fuengirola's Los Boliches beach hosted the annual re-enactment of the old 'tirada del copo' tradition ('throwing of the net') on Sunday, 6 July. This fishing technique is no longer allowed, but it is celebrated as a symbol of cultural heritage and a practice that used to feed many families for centuries.

The event, organised by the Peña Recreativa Bolichera, in collaboration with Fuengirola town hall, was held between the dry dock area and the Los Náufragos beach bar at 9am.

"It is a tribute to all the families who, for years, lived from the sea, not only in Fuengirola but also throughout the Costa del Sol. We are very proud of the fishing tradition in Fuengirola and especially in the neighbourhood most marked by the sea - Los Boliches," said deputy mayor of Los Boliches Rosa Ana Bravo.

The 'tirada del copo' is an art of fishing that was used by Boliches sailors until well into the last century. It was banned due to restrictions by the fishing authorities. It consists of anchoring two ropes about 50 metres from the shore and at a certain distance from each other. From the shore, several people would pull the ropes attached to the net, which catches all the fish in its path.

Due to the nostalgia of this ancient art, the town hall began to organise this recreation on an annual basis. The first one was held in 1995 during the fair in honour of the patron saint of the neighbourhood - Nuestra Señora del Carmen. Another re-enactment takes place every 15 August.

The Andalusian regional government approves the event as long as any fish caught during the event are then released back to the sea.