Isabel González and Javier García. SUR
Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week
The service will operate from the Miramar shopping centre to the San Cayetano cemetery from Wednesday until Friday 1 November (All Saints’ Day)

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 10:21

As part of its All Saints’ Day celebrations, Fuengirola town hall will provide free public transport to help people access the town’s cemetery this week. The shuttle bus service will operate from the Miramar shopping centre to the San Cayetano cemetery from Wednesday 30 October until Friday 1 November (Día de Todo los Santos) from 9am to 2.30pm, and from 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

The initiative was announced by councillors Javier García and Isabel González, who said the service will benefit “all those who want to visit their deceased relatives”.

“These shuttle buses will depart every 20 minutes with the aim of making the visit more comfortable and pleasant, as well as avoiding traffic and parking problems on the road that gives access to the cemetery,” García said.

The councillor added that the cemetery facilities will remain open all week until Friday from 9am to 8pm. In addition, he explained that a mass will be officiated in the chapel of the cemetery on 1 and 2 November at 5pm.

For more information, see www.parcesam.es

