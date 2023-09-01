Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The councillor for culture announces the agenda. SUR
Fuengirola offers packed programme of free cultural events throughout September
Held at the Casa de Cultura, the agenda includes concerts, exhibitions and workshops

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 1 September 2023, 13:13

Fuengirola town hall has announced an agenda of free cultural events and activities that will take place in the Casa de Cultura throughout September. The programme, which was announced by the councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, will include concerts, exhibitions, classes and workshops.

Highlights of the month will include the exhibition Fuengirola Multiverso, a collection of paintings by Chilean artist Helia Salas, which can be viewed from Thursday 7 September.

Another interesting activity is the workshop ‘The art of playing in public’, held on Thursday 14 September. This is aimed at giving confidence to young musicians who are learning to play an instrument, and will be hosted by pianist José Luis Nieto. Nieto will also offer a piano recital at the culture house at 9.30pm on Friday 15th.

Other events include a concert by the Iberian Sinfonietta (at the municipal auditorium on 16 September), and a recital by the Juanma Romero Jazz Quartet (29 September).

The programme also includes a charity event organised by the local association of relatives of Alzheimer's patients (22 September), which will focus on the help and assistance the group offers to those affected by the disease.

For a full programme of events, see www.fuengirola.es

