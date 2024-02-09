Fuengirola Local Police returned more than 600 lost items to their owners in 2023

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 9 February 2024, 07:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Local Police in Fuengirola have announced that they returned a total of 614 lost items to their owners during 2023, which included wallets, bags, suitcases and documentation such as identification cards and driver's licences, among other things.

The figure was released by the councillor for public safety, José Luis Ponce, who explained that a total of 2,195 files were processed by the Lost and Found department throughout the last 12 months. The councillor pointed out that within each file there may be a single object, or several, as the lost item could be a bag or a suitcase with different objects and documents inside.

Ponce explained that many of these items were handed in by taxi drivers, bus companies.

“It is very important to remember that the first thing one should do when they lose something is to come to the Local Police station to see if his object has been handed in,” Ponce said.

When documents are handed in, the first thing the police do is try to contact the owner to inform them that the item can be collected from the police station. In the case of passports belonging to foreign tourists, the police will contact the relevant consulate. Last year, the majority of documents returned to the issuing bodies were from the UK and Finland.

Other items that are held in the lost and found department are destroyed after two years if they are not collected. A total of 353 items were destroyed last year.

The department is open every weekday between 8am and 3pm. Enquiries can be made in person or by phoning 952 58 94 19.