Fuengirola Local Police incorporate hybrid off-road SUVs to fleet of patrol vehicles

Fuengirola Local Police have incorporated seven Toyota RAV off-road vehicles into their fleet, which are equipped with first aid supplies, rescue equipment, a defibrillator and safety and personal protection items for the officers themselves. Similarly, they are fitted with front and rear cameras, as well as a camera in the detainee area, with an independent screen that allows continuous viewing of the recording in compliance with data protection regulations. The vehicles also combine petrol and electric engines, allowing them to achieve cost savings for the municipal budget and reduce pollutant gas emissions into the atmosphere.

The new fleet was presented this week by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and the chief superintendent of the municipal Local Police, Sergio Luna.

“Fuengirola is a safe municipality for two reasons: because of the responsibility of its residents, and because we have an excellent Local Police force and a large fire department coordinated in an extraordinary way with the National Police. But in order for them to be able to carry out their work in the best way, they need adequate means in accordance with their needs and those of our town. For this reason, we are constantly investing in improving the material equipment available to our officers,” Mula said.

The Local Police will soon add a new hi-tech van to this fleet of patrol vehicles. All of them have been acquired through a leasing agreement with Banco Santander SA for a total amount slightly exceeding 600,000 euros.