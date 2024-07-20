Fuengirola Local Police denounce "lack of personnel" to guarantee security at large events They claim that last weekend there were half as many as in other years, but the council denies this and considers these claims to be a measure of pressure due to the negotiation of the agreement.

Security is one of the key words for any municipality on the Costa del Sol when the high summer season arrives. A population that in some weeks triples that of the rest of the year and a programme of events of a first class tourist municipality push certain public services to the limit. In this context, an open letter to the public that the union of the Local Police and firefighters of Andalucía (UPLBA) in Fuengirola has denounced the "lack of personnel compared to other years" that the Local Police of Fuengirola is suffering when certain events take place in the municipality, which, according to the union, "compromises the safety of the public and the members of the security forces themselves".

In the letter, the union gives very specific examples, such as last weekend, when the "height of absurdity" was experienced with "the number of police services reduced by half compared to other years". This meant, according to the data provided by UPLBA in its letter, that the post-Euro final celebrations were left "to chance".

"There is no reason to reduce the number of police officers to half the number of other years, especially when the town hall has a pool of hours with which it can staff the various police contingents. And, of course, neither can it be due to an economic issue, when day after day the excellent economic situation of the municipality is announced," claimed the union, which is calling for a change in the staffing of the security forces this summer.

The town hall's version is quite different, however. Sources from the municipal council claim that the number of active officers in the Fuengirola Local Police this year is practically the same as in previous years. They also confirm that they have offered a total of 10,511 overtime hours for this year's security arrangements, which are the same as those offered in 2022 and 2023.

Although they recognise that this is the maximum amount, they point out that not all of them have to be covered and that their distribution is organised according to the needs of each day, mainly marked by the events planned in the municipality. "It is completely untrue that public safety in Fuengirola is at risk. The municipality is safe and has a special summer Local Police force in accordance with the needs of its residents and visitors, which is perfectly coordinated with the National Police in the town," the same source said.

They went on to say, "It is not true that the big events have fewer police officers than in previous years, as in all cases there have been the same number of police officers as in previous years. In the case of last weekend, the security arrangements were coordinated with the National Police, who were in charge of controlling public order during the celebrations of the European Championship."

The council considers the union's letter as part of the current negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement of the Local Police and understands that it is "a measure of pressure to achieve the labour demands of its members".

Spokesperson for the left-wing Hacemos Fuengirola group, Jose Miguel López, described these events as "extremely serious" and announced that his group will ask the councillor for citizen security to appear at the next plenary session to explain what is happening.