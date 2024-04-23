Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillor García Lara announces shopping locally initiative. SUR
Fuengirola launches spring initiative to support local businesses with 2,000-euro holiday prize up for grabs
Retail

The campaign to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally will take place from Wednesday 1 May until Saturday 15 June, and those participating will be entered into a draw

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 10:03

Fuengirola town hall has announced a new edition of the initiative to encourage residents and visitors in the town to make their purchases in local shops and businesses. ‘In spring your purchases in Fuengirola could win you a prize' will take place from Wednesday 1 May until Saturday 15 June. Customers who spend 20 euros or more in any participating shop or commercial establishment in the municipality will have the chance to win a holiday (to the value of 2,000 euros) of their choice.

The project was announced on Monday by commerce councillor Francisco Javier García Lara, who explained that the initiative is designed to give a boost to local traders. Businesses will display signs to inform customers of their participation.

“This commercial campaign has proved very popular and successful over the past few years. During the last edition, which was the Christmas campaign, it had more than a thousand participants and the winner was a family from Fuengirola who are going to enjoy a short cruise around Europe," the councillor explained.

In order to be entered into the draw, customers must send proof of their purchase (mobile phone photograph of the receipt) to comercio@fuengirola.org before Friday 21 June, or fill out the form in the relevant business.

