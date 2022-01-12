Fuengirola launches initiative to turn La Cantera Park into 'sport mountain' leisure space The intention is to turn the plot into a green space to promote outdoor sports and healthy living activities. It will also offer walking trails, playgrounds and shaded recreational areas

The plot of land that will be transformed into a new outdoor sports and leisure space. / sur

Fuengirola town hall has announced a project to create a new outdoor sporting facility, which will be located in the La Cantera Park in the Los Pacos district of the town.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, has launched a contest for ideas for the 27,000 square metre elevated space, which will be known as the Montaña del Deporte (sports mountain). The public tender aims to obtain preliminary proposals focused on the renovation of the park, which includes the installation of modern sports facilities, adequate accessibility and the implementation of new technologies, both in equipment and lighting installations.

The intention is to turn the park into a green space to promote outdoor sports and healthy living activities, and it will also include children’s playgrounds, walking trails and shaded recreation areas for picnics.

The mayor pointed out that with the creation of this initiative, several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 agenda will be met.

"I promised that we would increase the green spaces in Fuengirola with the implementation of new projects, such as the one we present today. I am sure that we will receive proposals with spectacular designs that provide this space with innovative materials, new facilities and technologies that will make it a sports reference in the municipality,” Mula said.