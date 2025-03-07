Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:04 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has added another 11.7 million euros to the 2025 budget to help support the construction of the new Mercacentro market and gastrobar complex. The cash injection comes after the council closed 2024 with a surplus of 15.7m euros.

During a council session, the municipal government stated that the construction of the building, which was approved in March 2023, “is key to the commercial revitalisation of the town”. Construction work started in February 2024, but has been slowed down due to the discovery of “hidden defects”.

The initial plan expected the completion of the new market by the middle of 2025. However, the latest forecasts point to the third quarter of 2026. The delay will have a major impact on the traders who have already been allocated a stall in the future market and who are on standby during the work until they are able to start trading once the project is complete.

“It is true that the start was not easy, but there is something that for us is non-negotiable: safety. If at any given moment it was necessary to stop the work and ensure that everything was done with maximum safety guarantees for workers and citizens, it has been done,” said councillor Rosa Ana Bravo, also highlighting the importance of the budget amendment.

Ground-breaking design

Once completed, the new Mercacentro will have a ground-breaking, modern design, incorporating wood and glass. It will house all the stalls of the old market on the ground floor, while the first floor will be reserved for gastrobars. The top floor will be a terrace open to the public.

There will also be an underground car park for customers and a separate one for loading and unloading delivery lorries. The market and gastrobar will have three main entrances and a total surface area of 11,000 square metres.