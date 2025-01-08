Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the new police officers is sworn in. SUR
Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel
Safety and security

Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel

The new staff are part of the plan announced by the council at the end of last year to reinforce its emergency services

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:46

Fuengirola town hall hosted the swearing-in ceremony of nine officers of the Local Police force and the fire brigade on Tuesday 7 January. The new staff included a total of eight police officers and a new sergeant for the fire department.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, welcomed the new officers and wished them “all the best in the important public service roles they will now undertake in the municipality”.

The new officers are part of the plan announced by the council at the end of last year to reinforce its emergency services and to continue improving police management, which it said, at the time, was one of its “fundamental pillars”.

This plan has included the introduction of seven Toyota RAV off-road vehicles into the Local Police fleet, which are equipped with first aid supplies, rescue equipment, a defibrillator and safety and personal protection items for the officers themselves. Similarly, they are fitted with front and rear cameras, as well as a camera in the detainee area, with an independent screen that allows continuous viewing of the recording in compliance with data protection regulations.

