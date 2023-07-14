Fuengirola flamenco academy to stage end of term show

Directed by Juan Antonio Pérez, the show will present the history of flamenco, from its origins in the homes and private fiestas of the Gypsies to the present-day styles of flamenco fusion

Students and teachers from the Fuengirola-based flamenco academy, Azabache, will present their end of term show at the Palacio de la Paz municipal auditorium on Friday 21 July. Directed by Juan Antonio Pérez, the show will present the history of flamenco, from its origins in the homes and private fiestas of the Gypsies to the present-day styles of flamenco fusion.

The event, which will start at 9pm, was announced by the councillor for Festivals and Traditions, Isabel Moreno, along with Pérez, the founder of the school, which offers classes in flamenco dance, guitar and singing.

Tickets for the show cost five euros and are available from the academy (Plaza de Hispanidad, Los Boliches), or from the box office on the night of the show.

“This production will offer a journey through the history of our art, from the 15th century and the arrival of the Gypsies, passing though the golden age of the 19th and 20th centuries, and on to the new flamenco of the 21st century,” the director said.