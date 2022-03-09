Fuengirola honours its commitment to improve municipal sports facilities The resurfacing of the tennis courts in Los Pacos, which began last week, has a budget of almost 160,000 euros and an execution period of 89 days

Fuengirola is continuing with its initiative to improve the municipal sports facilities with a project to resurface the tennis courts in the Los Pacos district of the town.

The town hall will invest more than five-million euros in restoring old sports areas and creating new ones. Along with the renovation of the tennis courts, projects scheduled will include the extension of the ‘Juanito’ pavilion, the resurfacing of the municipal artificial football pitch, the creation of the sports mountain in the La Cantera Park and the construction of the new Fuengirola-Higuerón training centre.

The resurfacing of the tennis courts, which began last week, has a budget of almost 160,000 euros and is being carried out by the Señalizaciones La Guardia construction company. The work has an execution period of 89 days, which is 30 days less than initially tendered.

Councillor for Sport, María Hernández, visited the facility on Tuesday to inspect the progress of work, which will include the complete renovation of four of the five courts.

“The town hall’s commitment to promoting sport and offering our residents and local sports association the best possible equipment and facilities is paramount.

“The responsible management of municipal economic resources, together with the commitment shown by the people of Fuengirola in paying their taxes, will improve one of the facilities most used by sports lovers in our town,” the councillor said.