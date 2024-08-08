Fuengirola deals with 1,200 complaints from residents in Torreblanca and Carvajal during first half of year

Lorena Cádiz Thursday, 8 August 2024, 08:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has received during the first half of the year almost 1,200 complaints from residents in the area of Torreblanca and Carvajal, through the Gecor application 'Juntos Fuengirola Avanza'.

This was announced by the councillor responsible for this part of the town, María Hernández, and the councillor in charge of the coordination of the different neighbourhoods, Isabel Moreno, who encouraged residents to send them their ideas and needs through the email torreblancacarvajal@fuengirola.org.

The councillor also reminded residents that she visits the neighbourhood every Monday and Thursday afternoon and Friday morning to check the state of the public spaces and to meet the residents in person.

"We are proud of the good acceptance of the neighbours and the prompt response they get when they have any kind of demand in terms of cleaning, repairing pavements or detecting any incident on the public road, which makes it easier for us all to live in a better way," Moreno said.

Hernández pointed out that of the 1,200 reports received, 1,097 have already been dealt with, "which means that 85 per cent of these have already been resolved".

According to the councillor, "Many of the incidents that are brought to our attention cannot be dealt with directly by the town hall, but we have to make a request, for example to the different companies such as Telefónica, Endesa.... On other occasions they are reports that require more extensive action and we have to put them out to tender before acting."

Even so, she called on residents to continue to report any deficiencies they detect on the public highway and to "continue to collaborate and avoid uncivic behaviour, because many of these incidents could be avoided, as happens, for example, when a bag of rubbish is placed in a waste paper bin, something we all know we should not do and which is also punishable."

Specifically, the most numerous incidents were related to the electricity service (341), cleaning (286), road maintenance and intervention (243) and green areas (121).