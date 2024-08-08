Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The councillors tour the Torreblanca area. SUR
Fuengirola deals with 1,200 complaints from residents in Torreblanca and Carvajal during first half of year
Costa del Sol

Fuengirola deals with 1,200 complaints from residents in Torreblanca and Carvajal during first half of year

The most numerous incidents were related to the electricity service (341), cleaning (286), road maintenance and intervention (243) and green areas (121)

Lorena Cádiz

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 08:45

Opciones para compartir

Fuengirola town hall has received during the first half of the year almost 1,200 complaints from residents in the area of Torreblanca and Carvajal, through the Gecor application 'Juntos Fuengirola Avanza'.

This was announced by the councillor responsible for this part of the town, María Hernández, and the councillor in charge of the coordination of the different neighbourhoods, Isabel Moreno, who encouraged residents to send them their ideas and needs through the email torreblancacarvajal@fuengirola.org.

The councillor also reminded residents that she visits the neighbourhood every Monday and Thursday afternoon and Friday morning to check the state of the public spaces and to meet the residents in person.

"We are proud of the good acceptance of the neighbours and the prompt response they get when they have any kind of demand in terms of cleaning, repairing pavements or detecting any incident on the public road, which makes it easier for us all to live in a better way," Moreno said.

Hernández pointed out that of the 1,200 reports received, 1,097 have already been dealt with, "which means that 85 per cent of these have already been resolved".

According to the councillor, "Many of the incidents that are brought to our attention cannot be dealt with directly by the town hall, but we have to make a request, for example to the different companies such as Telefónica, Endesa.... On other occasions they are reports that require more extensive action and we have to put them out to tender before acting."

Even so, she called on residents to continue to report any deficiencies they detect on the public highway and to "continue to collaborate and avoid uncivic behaviour, because many of these incidents could be avoided, as happens, for example, when a bag of rubbish is placed in a waste paper bin, something we all know we should not do and which is also punishable."

Specifically, the most numerous incidents were related to the electricity service (341), cleaning (286), road maintenance and intervention (243) and green areas (121).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  3. 3 Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
  4. 4 Spain to face host nation France in the Olympic football final
  5. 5 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  6. 6 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  7. 7 Spain denied Olympic gold by brilliant Brazil
  8. 8 Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay
  9. 9 Civil War memorial planned for Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Spanish teen skater earns Olympic diploma despite back injury

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad