Fuengirola continues to assist unemployed residents back into labour market The initiative is part of the new training and dual employment programme launched by the regional government, which includes theoretical studies and work practices for a duration of one year

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula, together with the councillor for training and employment, Isaac Vargas, have visited a new communication management course aimed at fifteen unemployed residents under 30 years of age. The course has been organised to improve their employability and facilitate their access into the labour market. The initiative is part of the new training and dual employment programme launched by the regional government, which includes theoretical studies and work practices for a duration of one year.

"Offering all the facilities to our young people and unemployed residents has always been a priority since I have been mayor. To this end, the council promotes its own initiatives, such as the municipal employment exchange, which is in direct collaboration with companies in the area, along with workshops and courses aimed at improving their employability. It is a continuous action into which we put a lot of effort, because the best social policy is to guarantee optimal conditions so that we can all access a good job," Mula said.

This new training programme also includes other training courses, each for fifteen students. These include development of interactive multimedia projects, which is also aimed at unemployed people under 30 years of age; along with administrative management activities, and data recording and processing operations, both of which are for unemployed residents over 45 years of age.

The programmes have an investment of 1,680,962.40 euros, which will be fully financed by the Junta de Andalucía.

"All the students of these courses will have the opportunity to put into practice the knowledge they are learning. It is a great opportunity that, if they take advantage of, will mean a before and after in their professional career," the mayor said.