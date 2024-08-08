No end in sight for Fuengirola bus strike After more than four months of negotiation, the number of days off work has doubled and a third of the workforce is on sick leave due to anxiety

Lorena Cádiz Thursday, 8 August 2024, 17:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

In mid-March, the strike of the Fuengirola municipal bus workers began, affecting the entire workforce (some 50 people), and resulting in a parallel negotiation between the company UTE Urbano de Fuengirola and union representatives, with the mediation of the town hall. The process has had its ups and downs during this period of time, but the truth is that practically four months later the situation, far from being resolved, is even worse than before.

This is demonstrated by the fact that since Monday, 6 August, the number of days on which the bus service is disrupted has doubled. Until now, there have been two strikes a week, but from this week, four have been planned. Until the conflict is resolved, the disruptions will take place, always on the same days (Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays), between 10am and 3pm and between 7pm and 11pm. In addition, a third of the workforce is currently on medical leave due to anxiety.

The result of all this is "overcrowded buses" and therefore a service that is not being provided with the quality it should. According to José María Cazallas, the secretary of the free transport syndicate, the union's proposal is that the new workers should gradually be brought into line with the old ones, as this is one of the main reasons for the strike: there is a significant difference in pay between some of the staff. The best conditions are enjoyed by the workers subrogated by the current service provider, who are covered by the agreement they had with the previous company. However, those hired directly by the new company have a lower salary.

"The company made us a proposal to raise wages, but in exchange for the hours not being counted weekly, but monthly," said Cazallas, who rejected this option. "That would mean that there would be days when we would work ten hour shifts, in exchange for other days of compensation. Carrying passengers for eight hours, going around the same circuit, in a heavy vehicle, is hard and arduous work. You can't take on ten-hour shifts," the unionist explained.

It should be remembered that the current company providing the service, UTE Urbano de Fuengirola, formed by Grupo Interbus and Damas, was awarded the concession by the town hall in January 2023. The council will continue its role as mediators in the conflict and say that they continue to be "vigilant" in the fulfilment of the contract.

"The situation is that 30 percent of the staff is on sick leave and that the company has offered, in a recent meeting, labour improvements, including a progressive wage increase. But the unions have not taken a position on this and have decided to reactivate the strike," said municipal sources. "We will continue, as always, to mediate, despite the fact that it is very difficult to reconcile the will of both parties," it said.