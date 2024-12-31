Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillor Moreno announces the end of year party. SUR
Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies

Locals and visitors to the Costa del Sol have again been reminded that the use of fireworks, rockets and firecrackers in public areas over the festive holiday period is strictly prohibited

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 08:30

Fuengirola will bid farewell to 2024 with a New Year's Eve Party in the Plaza de la Constitución, during which, more than a thousand bottles of cider, 500 party bags and 4,000 cans of lucky grapes will be distributed among revellers.

The large-scale event on Tuesday 31 December will begin at 11pm and will include live entertainment until 2am.

Festivities and traditions councillor Isabel Moreno reminded locals and visitors in the town that the use of fireworks, rockets and firecrackers in public areas of the town over the festive period is strictly prohibited. This measure, also enforced in other towns along the Costa del Sol, has been introduced to protect minors with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), babies, the elderly and pets, all of whom are affected by the noise caused by this type of activity.

"Fuengirola town hall always organises a party to say goodbye to the old year and to start the new one on the right foot. We ask for individual responsibility to ensure that the festivities take place safely and pleasantly for everyone,” the councillor said.

