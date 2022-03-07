Fuengirola begins beach clean up so that sands are pristine in time for Easter The municipal cleaning services are using two specially designed beach cleaning vehicles to remove debris such as cigarette butts, stones and other waste that is difficult to remove manually

Fuengirola town hall has begun a campaign to clean up its beaches before the arrival of Easter and in time for the influx of tourists expected to visit the town in the spring.

Fuengirola has four beaches distributed along its seven kilometres of coastline and the council has pointed out that, although the vehicles will be used daily throughout the year, the quality and cleanliness of the sand will depend “greatly on each and every one of us”.

All of the town’s beaches have been recognised with various awards that demonstrate their quality, accessibility and the excellence of their sands, including the Blue Flags and the Q for Tourist Quality.

The council has also begun a repair and restoration programme on several areas of the beaches that have been damaged by recent storms.

“Our beaches are our main resource and attraction; they have received national and international recognition for their quality and excellence for many years. This has been possible thanks to our daily cleaning schedule," the councillor for of Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, said.