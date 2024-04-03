Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 13:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Residents of the Riviera del Sol residential development in Mijas Costa were started on Sunday afternoon by the sound of a van crashing into a wall. The occupants of the vehicle quickly made their escape and fled the scene on foot. Luckily no one was injured in the incident which police believe was related to a burglary that had just taken place at a construction site near the AP-7.

Two properties were affected by the collision, one of which belongs to the family of Ismael Briasco. The family had moved into the house just three weeks previously, and Briasco jokingly told SUR that they had had “a nice welcome”. The family were at friends' house at the time of the incident and were informed of the problem when they received photos of the wall, , completely demolished, through a residents' WhatsApp group. “When I saw the image, it was a tremendous shock: when I saw it with my own eyes it was even worse.” he said.

The family’s neighbour, Irene Villodres, who is also the president of the community association, was the second victim of the accident, since both homes share the same exterior wall. Like Briasco, she also found out from the photos that other residents sent her. Both homes were left without electricity and water as the supply meters were damaged by the force of the collision.

The accident left homes without water or electricity. Fuengirola Se Queja.

According to the police, the accident happened when the driver of the vehicle was fleeing the scene of the burglary at high speed after allegedly stealing cables and other materials from the nearby construction site. It is believed the driver lost control of the van due to the slippery condition of the road, which was wet from recent rain.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident and are working to identify the culprits.

The president of the community met with the town hall on Monday to agree on a series of measures that she considers necessary to improve traffic safety. The area, which the president described as “an escape zone” due to its proximity to the motorway, has become problematic for drivers and there have been at least three other accidents in the area recently.