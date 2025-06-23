Five members of Norwegian family rescued from nearly drowning in Fuengirola

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:11 Compartir

Five members of a Norwegian family were rescued from nearly drowning at a beach in Fuengirola this Monday. The father and one of his sons were in a critical state, having to be resuscitated and taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol immediately after that.

The alert was raised around 10.57am on Monday, 23 June, when it became clear that several people had trouble getting out of the water at Torreblanca beach.

The town hall's lifeguard service, which usually begins work at 11am, arrived immediately and recovered the five people from the water. The father and one of the children required CPR, which was successfully carried out by the medical staff.