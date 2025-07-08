Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police control on the promenade. SUR
Traffic

An average of 15 drivers test positive for alcohol or drugs every weekend in Fuengirola

Local Police controls in June resulted in 450 motorists being reported, more than half of them for exceeding speed limits in the town

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 15:29

Local Police officers in Fuengirola report an average of 15 drivers for alcohol or drug consumption each weekend. The controls carried out in June resulted in 20 positive alcohol tests and 40 positive drug tests, out of the total of 450 offence reports.

Driver controls are carried out daily at random points in the town. Police officers check everything: from compliance with the maximum speed limit to documentation and substance abuse. The latter is the focus especially on weekends.

In total, Fuengirola Local Police officers carried out 65 controls in June, in which 450 drivers were reported: 249 complaints were for exceeding the speed limit, in addition to the 569 registered by the fixed radar on the promenade; 52 drivers were caught with an expired ITV vehicle test certificate; ten were driving without a licence; 11 were using irregular exhaust pipes. In addition, officers in Fuengirola detected 16 people not using seat belts and five driving while using a mobile device.

