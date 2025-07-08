An average of 15 drivers test positive for alcohol or drugs every weekend in Fuengirola

José Carlos García Fuengirola Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 15:29 Compartir

Local Police officers in Fuengirola report an average of 15 drivers for alcohol or drug consumption each weekend. The controls carried out in June resulted in 20 positive alcohol tests and 40 positive drug tests, out of the total of 450 offence reports.

Driver controls are carried out daily at random points in the town. Police officers check everything: from compliance with the maximum speed limit to documentation and substance abuse. The latter is the focus especially on weekends.

In total, Fuengirola Local Police officers carried out 65 controls in June, in which 450 drivers were reported: 249 complaints were for exceeding the speed limit, in addition to the 569 registered by the fixed radar on the promenade; 52 drivers were caught with an expired ITV vehicle test certificate; ten were driving without a licence; 11 were using irregular exhaust pipes. In addition, officers in Fuengirola detected 16 people not using seat belts and five driving while using a mobile device.