Six family members arrested in Mijas for drug trafficking and possession of weapons The clan allegedly used a stolen shotgun and knives to intimidate individuals with whom they competed selling drugs in the town

National Police officers have arrested six people from a family in Mijas for their alleged involvement in crimes against public health and the illegal possession of weapons. The gang was headed by two brothers, aged 20 and 21, who controlled the retail sale of cocaine, heroin and hashish in the Molino de Viento neighbourhood in the Malaga town, according to investigators.

Following searches of two separate premises, the police found 98.45 grams of cocaine, 93.43 grams of hashish and another 13.8 grams of heroin, some 643 euros in cash, cutting items, a hunting shotgun that was reported as stolen, a sword, two machetes and a spear, a baseball bat and a vehicle, among other items.

Operation Brisa, which was carried out by officers attached to the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Fuengirola Police Station, began with information that pointed to drug trafficking activity by a family clan based in the Molino de Viento neighbourhood, in Mijas Costa.

Members of the gang allegedly used shotguns and knives with which they intimidated other rival groups to monopolise the sale of drugs in the district.

Officers requested the collaboration of the Local Police, who in turn required the assistance of Mija’s council’s animal protection service to take charge of 13 dogs of the Malinois Belgian Shepherd breed that were in the possession of the arrested individuals.

Among the six people detained, all from the same family, there are three minors. The case is now in the hands of the courts.