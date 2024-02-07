Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The current state of the project. SUR
Environment

Ecologists file new complaint about beach bar with basement construction in Fuengirola

Ecologistas en Acción has now reported the Bikini Beach 'chiringuito' project, being built on the town's Playa del Castillo, to the Public Prosecutor's office

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 18:30

Ecologistas en Acción has filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor's office for the works on the Bikini Beach bar which is being constructed on Fuengirola's Playa del Castillo. This follows the group's previous complaint to the Junta de Andalucía and Spain's Directorate-General for Coasts authority.

Last month, following the complaint, the regional government issued a warning to the company responsible for the construction. The environmental group claimed that the 'chiringuito' project is breaking the law by occupying more space than allowed.

Now the ecologists allege that "if there is collusion at a higher level" those named in the complaints to the Junta de Andalucía and the Directorate-General for Coasts "may be committing an alleged crime of prevarication". The group has also asked that "the possible crime of spatial planning and the crime of abuse of authority against a legally protected asset such as the maritime-terrestrial public domain" be investigated.

The organisation's complaint focuses on the Bikini Beach bar in Fuengirola, but also refers to "many other cases perpetrated by the same Directorate General for Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change". It requests that in the specific case of Fuengirola "the legality of the actions that are being consolidated should be verified".

The battle being waged by Ecologistas en Acción against the Bikini Beach project is mainly due to the fact that the chiringuito is located "a few metres from the protection zone of the archaeological site of Fuengirola Castle".

The company responsible for the beach bar project, Alberro Arquitectos, said that the recent Junta warning was only in relation to the beach space occupied with the stockpiling of materials and the earth moved, and did not relate to the construction This point has been confirmed by the Junta de Andalucía.

This means that the work on the beach bar is progressing "in accordance with the project approved at the time by the Junta de Andalucía and Fuengirola town hall", explained sources from the company, who insisted that nothing has been modified from the initial project. The company's objective is to finish the chiringuito before the summer season.

