Work continues on the Bikini Beach bar in Fuengirola. SUR.
Junta gives popular Fuengirola beach bar five days to rectify construction &#039;error&#039;
Planning

Junta gives popular Fuengirola beach bar five days to rectify construction 'error'

Following a complaint filed by an environmental group and after an inspection of the work by the regional government, the company responsible for the Bikini Beach planning breach has been informed

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 11:41

The Junta de Andalucía has issued a warning to the company responsible for the construction of the future Bikini Beach bar following a complaint filed a few days ago by the Malaga branch of Ecologists in Action organisation.

The environmental group claimed that the 'chiringuito', which is located on Playa del Castillo in Fuengirola, is breaching the law by occupying more beach space than they are allowed.

After an inspection of the work by environmental technicians the regional government has confirmed that the company has been informed that they are not complying with what was agreed in the concession. Although the work has not been stopped, the construction company has been given a period of five days “to correct the error”.

The environmental organisation claimed that the bar, which is located “a few metres from the protection zone of the archaeological environment of Fuengirola Castle”, will have a total permanent constructed area of 440 square metres over two levels. The group pointed out that current laws specify that food and drink establishments on urban stretches of the beaches may have facilities with a maximum of, except in exceptional cases, 200 square metres on a single floor.

According to the complaint presented by the environmentalists, “These laws are being breached on many beaches in Malaga and it is especially serious on beaches like Fuengirola.”

The Junta pointed out that the work on the bar has the full authorisation from the regional administration for the construction of a basement “under certain parameters”, about which, no further details have been released.

SUR contacted the company charge of the execution of the project, Alberro Arquitectos, although it has declined to comment on the matter.

Te puede interesar

