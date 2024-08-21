Motorist arrested in Mijas after being caught transporting 18 kilos of marijuana

112 incident
A driver has been arrested after police officers intercepted his vehicle in Mijas and found 18 kilos of marijuana being transported inside it.
The man allegedly started driving recklessly after spotting the Local Police patrol in the Calypso area, before officers managed to stop the vehicle. When they searched the car, which, according to police, gave off a strong smell of drugs, they found the stash of marijuana being carried in several bags.
The driver was arrested and is due to appear before the courts.
