Motorist arrested in Mijas after being caught transporting 18 kilos of marijuana

Europa Press Mijas Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 16:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A driver has been arrested after police officers intercepted his vehicle in Mijas and found 18 kilos of marijuana being transported inside it.

Publicidad

The man allegedly started driving recklessly after spotting the Local Police patrol in the Calypso area, before officers managed to stop the vehicle. When they searched the car, which, according to police, gave off a strong smell of drugs, they found the stash of marijuana being carried in several bags.

The driver was arrested and is due to appear before the courts.