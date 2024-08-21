Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The marijuana seized by Mijas Local Police. SUR
Motorist arrested in Mijas after being caught transporting 18 kilos of marijuana
112 incident

Motorist arrested in Mijas after being caught transporting 18 kilos of marijuana

The vehicle caught the officers' attention after the motorist allegedly started to drive recklessly once he spotted the police patrol car

Europa Press

Mijas

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 16:57

Opciones para compartir

A driver has been arrested after police officers intercepted his vehicle in Mijas and found 18 kilos of marijuana being transported inside it.

Publicidad

The man allegedly started driving recklessly after spotting the Local Police patrol in the Calypso area, before officers managed to stop the vehicle. When they searched the car, which, according to police, gave off a strong smell of drugs, they found the stash of marijuana being carried in several bags.

The driver was arrested and is due to appear before the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Family reaches out to expat community on Costa del Sol to find out what happened to woman who went missing in 1993
  2. 2 Costa del Sol football community mourns sudden death of Gonzalo Almenara
  3. 3 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  4. 4 Costa del Sol rock ensemble take their psychedelic Pink Floyd Experience to Seville
  5. 5 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  6. 6 Costa del Sol boxer Ayoub Ghadfa: 'We must inspire children to fight for their dreams'
  7. 7 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  8. 8 Six winners of Benalmádena traders' association best-decorated competition announced
  9. 9 Mijas Costa hosts Junta's campaign for sustainable fish consumption

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad