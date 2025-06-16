Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Suspect wanted in connection with double murder in Irish bar on Costa del Sol arrested by police in UK

Drug unit officers from Spain's National Police force identified the alleged shooter and he was detained in Liverpool on an international arrest warrant

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 16 June 2025, 10:38

The suspect of the double murder, which took place in Monaghans Irish bar in Fuengirola on 31 May, has been arrested in Liverpool by British police officers. Like the two victims, the 40-year-old alleged shooter is also Scottish.

The collaboration of the Costa del Sol's drug unit (UDYCO) and the National Police were key in the process of identifying the suspect, which led to a Malaga province court issuing an international arrest warrant.

The double murder happened around 11.30pm on Saturday, 31 May, when the bar, located on the Rey de España promenade, was full of people watching the football match. The two victims were sitting outside, accompanied by the wife of one of them, who witnessed everything.

A car stopped next to the bar and a hooded man got out, while his accomplice left and went to park somewhere to wait. The perpetrator approached his targets and shot one of them in the chest. The second victim ran inside the bar, seeking a place to hide, but he was shot at least four times. Both of them died at the scene.

According to the investigation and British news sources, both victims had a history of drug-trafficking in Scotland.

Apparently, the suspect fled from Spain to Portugal after committing the crime, from where he caught a flight to the UK.

