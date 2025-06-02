Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The two victims and the wife of one of them were sitting outside an Irish bar in Fuengirola when they were targeted by the hooded gunmen. Salvador Salas
112 incident

Police investigate drugs link after two Scottish men shot dead by hooded gunman at Irish bar on Costa del Sol

The pair were targeted while having a drink at a pub packed with people watching the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan on the promenade in Fuengirola at the weekend

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 2 June 2025, 10:15

Two Scottish men in their forties were shot dead in Fuengirola on Saturday, 31 May, in what has been described as an execution-type killing. According to the police, the victims were clearly targeted and their death is being treated as a settling of scores, as both allegedly had connections to drug-trafficking.

The shooting incident happened on Saturday evening when the victims were ambushed by hooded gunmen while they were drinking at an Irish-themed bar located on the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola.

At the time of the shooting, the bar was full of people who were watching the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. The victims were accompanied by at least one other person - the wife of one of them, who escaped unscathed.

At around 11.30pm, a car stopped next to the bar and a hooded individual got out of it, while his accomplice left the scene in the vehcile and, presumably, went to park and waited somewhere else.

According to sources, the perpetrator approached one of his targets and shot him point-blank in the chest. The shot was fatal and the man was unable to react.

The second individual attempted to escape, but the hooded man chased him inside the bar. The victim was trying to reach the toilets, judging by the direction in which he was running. He was shot in the chest and abdomen, subsequently dying at the scene.

Nobody else was injured. The waiting staff ran for cover when they saw an individual with a gun.

After the shooting, the hooded man fled the scene on foot. It is believed that he went to his accomplice and they escaped by car.

The emergency services received multiple calls reporting the shooting, which caused widespread panic among the members of the public. The National Police and Local Police forces along with paramedics who were not able to resuscitate the victims.

The police activated the 'Plan Costa del Sol' protocol - an offshoot of the 'Plan Marbella', which successfully dismantled organised crime groups last year. The operation's aim is to coordinate all provincial forces to identify and locate criminals.

According to the government's sub-delegate - Francisco Javier Salas - both victims had links to drug-trafficking. For that reason, the case is being investigated by the drugs and organised crime unit (Udyco).

Officers launched an extensive investigation at the scene, which lasted well into the early hours of the morning. "This type of incident causes alarm, but we hope that we will soon be able to find the perpetrator," said Javier Salas..

