Fuengirola se queja
112 incident

Two dead after shooting by hooded gunmen at Irish bar on Costa del Sol

Several armed individuals burst into the establishment on the promenade late on Saturday night and opened fire on a number of people at the pub and cocktail bar

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Fuengirola

Sunday, 1 June 2025, 08:15

Two people have lost their lives in a new shooting incident on the Costa del Sol, the umpteenth so far in a year that will be remembered for the repeated incidents involving firearms in Malaga province. The security forces have openly expressed their concern about this situation, which led the National Police to activate the so-called 'Marbella Plan' in 2024.

This time, the scene was an Irish-themed pub and cocktail bar located on the seafront promenade in Fuengirola. The shooting incident happened shortly after eleven o'clock at night on Saturday 30 May. According to initial reports, several hooded men got out of a car and shot at one or more people who were outside the establishment.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and died almost instantly, while the second victim was initially considered seriously injured but died at the scene without even being transferred to a hospital.

Firstly, members of the National and Local Police forces were called to the scene, as well as the 061 emergency medical team, who tried to resuscitate the victims, without success. After confirming the deaths, the judicial protocol was activated and specialists from the National Police's UDEV violent crime unit and forensic specialists were called in.

