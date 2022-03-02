Cyclists to embark on 1,000-kilometre ride to raise aid for victims of La Palma volcano From North to South is a cycling event organised in conjunction with two local cycling clubs that will begin on 27 March in Gijón and will end on 2 April in the Parque El Esparragal in Mijas

Cyclists from the Mijas Cycling Club and the Pepe Benítez Cycling Club will embark on a 1,000-kilometre route. / SUR

Mijas town hall has organised a collaborative sporting event to raise money for families affected by the devastation caused by the eruption of the La Palma volcano, which destroyed hundreds of properties on the island last year.

From North to South is a 1,000-kilometre cycling event organised in conjunction with two local cycling clubs that will begin on 27 March in Gijón and will end on 2 April in the Parque El Esparragal in Mijas.

The charitable initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Josele González, who said the event will “demonstrate once again the solidarity shown by athletes from Mijas, who are always on hand in this type of initiative”.

The solidarity challenge has the backing of the Mijas Cycling Club and the Pepe Benítez Cycling Club, whose aim is to raise as much support as possible in order to help rebuild the lives of those affected by the disaster.

One of those who will participate in the initiative is José Benítez, president of the Pepe Benítez Cycling Club, who said: "Seven of us will embark on the route. We know that the most difficult part will be the 35-kilometre section between Gijón and Burgos, however, we are going to try our best.”

Those wishing to support the initiative can do so by making a donation via the IBAN number ES06 2100 1921 1902 0014 1752, or via Bizum with the code 03749 - Volcano La Palma From North to South.

For more information, see www.mijas.es