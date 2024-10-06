Contract for renovation of La Cala de Mijas football ground put out to tender

Tony Bryant Mijas Sunday, 6 October 2024, 12:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall has put the contract for a project for the expansion and remodelling of the La Cala football ground put out to tender, an initiative that has a budget of 57,851 euros. The objective of the project, which has an execution period of 120 days, is to carry out an extensive remodelling of the facility. The successful bid must offer measures that maximise energy efficiency and sustainability.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mata, said, “It is about responding to the need to rectify the wear and tear of the facilities and to provide it with a complementary infrastructure that adjusts to the reality of the large number of people who use this space. For us, the commitment to sport is undeniable, so we must provide the municipality with infrastructures in accordance with its population density.

The work will be divided into two phases, the first of which will be replacement of the grass, sports equipment and the spectators’ area. In addition, new covered stands will be installed. The grass will be replaced with state-of-the-art artificial turf, which the council said will have a “positive impact not only on the player's performance, but also on the improvement of the image of the field”.

The first phase also includes replacement of the seven-a-side and 11-a-side goals, as well as new substitutes benches.

The second phase includes the demolition of the current changing rooms and storage area, which will be replaced with a new building with an administration and meeting room, changing rooms with showers and lockers, public toilets, and a cafeteria with a terrace.

Sports councillor Mª Francisca Alarcón explained that the need for this intervention is necessary due to the deterioration of the pitch, and because the current stands lack a covered area, “which makes them impossible to use during inclement weather”.