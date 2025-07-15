Construction work begins on new Picasso school in Fuengirola

José Carlos García Fuengirola Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 16:29 Compartir

The companies awarded the Junta de Andalucía regional government contract for the construction of the new Pablo Ruiz Picasso school have already started to work on the plot of land, located on Calle José Moreno Carbonero in Fuengirola. The estimated period for completion is 18 months, so the educational centre, costing 4.38 million euros, will not be operational until 2027.

The old school was built in 1970. Currently, there are 199 pupils enrolled, but they are spread across two different buildings: one for the primary school and the administration area and another for the preschoolers and the canteen. Due to their age and deficiencies, the buildings will be replaced by the new centre, which will house all facilities.

Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula said that "getting the Junta to agree to a new Picasso school" was "one of the objectives" she had when she came into office.

26 more places

The new school will have 75 places for preschoolers and 150 for primary school students. The total increases by 26.

The preschool area will consist of three multi-purpose classrooms with their corresponding toilets and a communal area, while the primary area will house six multi-purpose classrooms and two small-group classrooms. In the common teaching area, there will be a special-education classroom with an adapted toilet, a multi-purpose room, a library, a sports hall with changing rooms and a resource area.

The administration area will house the secretary's office, the management and head of studies offices, the office for parents' and students' associations, the caretaker's office as well as the room and toilets for the teaching staff.

Canteen, changing rooms for pupils and multi-sports court

The centre will have a canteen and kitchen, storage room, non-teaching staff restrooms and changing rooms, a utility room and a cleaning and waste disposal room. Outside, there will be a covered porch and a play area, which will include a multi-sports court. In addition, the new school will feature bioclimatic cooling through adiabatic refrigeration and photovoltaic solar panels for electricity generation.