Charity lunch in Mijas raises more than 2,000 euros for volunteer-run dog shelter

Sections
Highlight
Tony Bryant
Mijas
Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:32
Opciones para compartir
Around 70 animal lovers attended a lunch for the ACE dog shelter, which took place at the La Sierra restaurant in Mijas Costa last Saturday.
Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the event began with a welcome drink, followed by a three-course lunch, and live entertainment supplied by Costa vocalist Michelle Daniels.
There was also a charity raffle with prizes "generously donated" by members of the local community, which helped boost the total raised on the day to 2,100 euros.
"Special thanks to all who helped make Saturday's event both enjoyable and successful," a spokesperson said.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.