An ACE volunteer and one of the guests selling raffle tickets. SUR
Charity lunch in Mijas raises more than 2,000 euros for volunteer-run dog shelter
Community spirit

There was also a raffle with prizes "generously donated" by members of the local community

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:32

Around 70 animal lovers attended a lunch for the ACE dog shelter, which took place at the La Sierra restaurant in Mijas Costa last Saturday.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the event began with a welcome drink, followed by a three-course lunch, and live entertainment supplied by Costa vocalist Michelle Daniels.

There was also a charity raffle with prizes "generously donated" by members of the local community, which helped boost the total raised on the day to 2,100 euros.

"Special thanks to all who helped make Saturday's event both enjoyable and successful," a spokesperson said.

