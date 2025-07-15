Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 11:42 Compartir

Mijas hosted the first ‘golf for life tournament’ last weekend, an initiative organised by the local branch of the Spanish association against cancer, AECC, in collaboration with La Cala Resort, which brought together over 100 players. The tournament raised more than 17,000 euros, which will go towards research and support programmes for patients and families affected by this disease.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez highlighted the importance of this event, which he said “shows how sport, tourism and unity can go hand in hand, once again demonstrating Mijas’s commitment to good causes”.

He also expressed his gratitude for “the tireless work carried out by the AECC, both in research and in providing support for patients and families - an essential task that deserves our full support and recognition”.

“It is a source of pride that Mijas has taken part in this charitable event, not only through institutional collaboration, but also as a community committed to a cause that affects us all closely,” he said.

The event also served to showcase the facilities of La Cala Resort, one of the most important golf complexes in Europe, which hosted the tournament with the support of the business linked to this sport.

Mijas town hall extended its thanks to the organisers, participants and everyone involved in the event for their contribution to “such a vital cause as the fight against cancer”.