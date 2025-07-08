Joint operation busts cannabis club in Fuengirola for selling drugs for third time in a year

Europa Press Fuengirola Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 12:05 Compartir

A joint operation by National and Local Police forces on the Costa del Sol has resulted in the dismantling of a drug-selling organisation at a cannabis club in Fuengirola. This is the third time in just one year that the same establishment has been caught in the act. According to the investigation, the private cannabis club was selling drugs to anyone entering, including non-members.

The operation led to the arrest of a 33-year-old employee as the person responsible for the sales. In addition, the police officers seized 13 kilograms of marijuana, 130 joints, jellies, 17 grams of hashish, 1,180 euros in cash, six precision scales and two safes.

According to the investigation, the association used the legal cover of the club to supply marijuana and hashish to non-members, who would purchase the drugs inside the club and quickly leave.

Officers also found that the premises were advertised on social media as offering a wide variety of marijuana (as if it were a drug shop). There was also a large billboard in one of the busiest tourist areas in Fuengirola promoting the shop. The club also relied on collaborators, who would recruit customers in the area.