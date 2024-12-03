Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Visitors enjoy the market stalls. SUR
Community spirit

La Cala de Mijas Lions enjoy 'successful' Christmas market and festive fun in aid of the needy

Held in La Butibamba at the weekend, it offered stalls tempting visitors with an array of festive goodies, while entertainment was supplied by the 'mini Elvis', Laura Elen and the Sur Pipes band

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 10:22

La Cala de Mijas Lions hosted its Christmas fair and market in La Butibamba (Mijas) last weekend, an annual festive gathering organised to further help those in vulnerable situations. The market offered stalls tempting visitors with an array of festive goodies and decorations, along with clothes, accessories and artisan products.

The day, compered by John Sharples, was inaugurated by the talented Drang drummers, followed by Costa favourite Laura Elen, who entertained with a repertoire of Christmas favourites. The event also had the participation of the Sur Pipes band, along with a troupe of Scottish dancers; a demonstration by the local children’s gymnastics school; a flamenco performance by the Victor Rojas group; while Maxi, known on the coast as the 'mini Elvis', who, despite having a broken leg, had the audience jiving to the tunes of the ‘king of rock and roll’.

There was also plenty to keep the youngsters occupied, including a visit by Santa, who gave out presents to the children, and rides on a tuk tuk driven by his elves.

Lions President Karen Blair thanked the foreigner’s department of Mijas town hall for their collaboration, especially Katja Thirion and Laura Córdoba García, who helped with the organisation on the day.

“The event was a great success and the funds raised will be used by the Lions to further support those in need throughout the area,” the association said in a statement.

