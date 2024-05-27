La Cala Lions thanked for helping create garden at local association for people with disabilities

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 27 May 2024, 13:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

La Cala Lions volunteers were out and about again last week, this time visiting the gardens of the association for people with disabilities (Adimi) in Mijas.

Friday’s visit to the centre was arranged to thank the club for a donation of almost 2,000 euros that was made last year towards the remodelling of the gardens and the installation of a coffee bar. Before the Lions donated the money for the new green space, the area was overgrown and unused, but it has now been turfed and installed with plants and walkways, along with tables and parasols. The La Cala club has pledged another 2,000 to further develop the gardens later in the year.

During their visit, the volunteers were given a wooden sculpture of the charity’s logo that was made by the children in their craft workshop, some of whom were recently invited to the Lions Childrens’ Memory Day, an event for sufferers of childhood cancer.