Malaga runners raise funds for five-year-old with extremely rare illness

A donation of 6,456 euros has been presented to the family of a five-year-old with a rare illness from Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The money was raised through a trail race event which took place in Canillas de Albaida which took place last October.

Participants taking part in the 'Reto Higinio con Alba' raised the money for little Alba, who has Mowat-Wilson syndrome. There are only 48 known cases in Spain and just one, Alba, in Andalucía.

The check was presented last week at an event held at the headquartes of Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, in Torre del Mar. Representatives from the Mancomunidada and Canillas de Albaida town hall were present, along with members of the 'Los Locos de la Colina' sports club, who organised the event.

President of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín, explained that the funds raised will help towards the family's daily expenses: "This donation will help with the costs associated with the illness, the therapies and the equipment that Alba needs in her daily life,"

Martín thanked the social and sporting community for their involvement. “This check doesn’t just represent a sum of money; it represents the hope of a town and an entire trail running community,” she stated, highlighting the role of the Los Locos de la Colina Sports Club as “the soul of the race.”

The race took place on 19 October in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama natural park and featured an important new inclusive element: the participation of people with reduced mobility thanks to the Joëlette wheelchair initiative. In total, nearly 500 runners took part in the race, with additional income generated from a charity bar, merchandise sales, and sponsor donations.

The president of the club, Carlos Marín, explained that they are already working on this year's event. "Choosing the next cause is the hardest part, because families place enormous hope in us," he acknowledged and went on to thank local businesses, volunteers, the runners and local authorities for their support.

Alba's mother, Verónica Vila, said: "The financial contribution is important, but what I value most is the affection."

One of the participants in the Canillas race, Quique Gallego from Ronda, has already announced that he will be raising funds for Alba at his next charity race, which will take him through the Genal valley in Júzcar on 28 February.