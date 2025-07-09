Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photograph of one the Lions' previous events. SUR
Community spirit

La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September

The last event of the season will be held at Club Naranja in Calahonda on Saturday 12 July, an evening of live entertainment, quizzes and a barbecue

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 14:22

La Cala Lions will host the last of this season’s events at Club Naranja in Calahonda on Saturday 12 July, an evening of live entertainment, quizzes and a barbeque. Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm, cost 30 euros and can be obtained from the organisation’s three charity shops, or see the club’s Facebook page.

The Lions new year begins in September and they already have several activities lined up. These include the president's dinner on 6 September at Restaurante El Olivo; the memory day for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses on 13 September at Miraflores tennis club; and the Diabetic Support Group autumn bazaar, which will take place at Bar Tuta on 27 September. Stall reservations can be made with a ten euro donation per table. Tel 607 879 450.

In a statement, the organisation said: “This year we have been able to help so many people in need thanks to the kindness of our supporters. We are forever mindful of the enormous help we receive from all our volunteers.”

The Lions also pointed out that their second-hand shops will be open throughout the summer, Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 New city football club launched with ambitions to compete with Malaga CF
  3. 3 Benalmádena responds to requests and creates more than 40 new parking spaces
  4. 4 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  5. 5 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Mijas records lowest unemployment figures in last 20 years
  9. 9 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Rotary Club Marbella organises golf event in aid of local charities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September

La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September