La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 14:22

La Cala Lions will host the last of this season’s events at Club Naranja in Calahonda on Saturday 12 July, an evening of live entertainment, quizzes and a barbeque. Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm, cost 30 euros and can be obtained from the organisation’s three charity shops, or see the club’s Facebook page.

The Lions new year begins in September and they already have several activities lined up. These include the president's dinner on 6 September at Restaurante El Olivo; the memory day for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses on 13 September at Miraflores tennis club; and the Diabetic Support Group autumn bazaar, which will take place at Bar Tuta on 27 September. Stall reservations can be made with a ten euro donation per table. Tel 607 879 450.

In a statement, the organisation said: “This year we have been able to help so many people in need thanks to the kindness of our supporters. We are forever mindful of the enormous help we receive from all our volunteers.”

The Lions also pointed out that their second-hand shops will be open throughout the summer, Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm.