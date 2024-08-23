La Cala diabetes awareness group appeals for support for its 'biggest event' of the year

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 23 August 2024, 13:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The La Cala de Mijas Lions’ diabetes support group has launched an appeal for support for its “biggest event” of the year, its annual sponsored walk and day of activities to mark World Diabetes Awareness Day (14 November). The group is appealing for people to participate in the walk, as well as sponsors and anyone who would like to help out at the event, which will take place on Sunday 3 November. Those interested should contact the group’s founder, Anne Bowles (annediabetics@gmail.com).

This will be the sixth year that the group has held the event, which includes a five-kilometre walk that begins in Plaza del Torreón (La Cala de Mijas) and follows a route along the seafront promenade. The day will also offer various activities, such as Zumba and Pilates and live entertainment.

The group has also announced its autumn bazaar, which will be held in La Cala Jardines Botánico on Saturday 7 September between 11am and 3.30pm. Anyone wishing to rent a stall at the market can register on 607 879 450.