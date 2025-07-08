British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 13:27 Compartir

The British Ambassador, Sir Alex Ellis, and the vice consul in Malaga, Miriam Pérez, along with Neil Hesketh from Support in Spain, met with Norman Joliffe from Age Concern Fuengirola this week to learn about the vital work the charity does to assist British residents in the area.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the volunteer-run charity, and the many other NGOs in Andalucía, saying that he “deeply values their contribution to the wellbeing of British nationals”.

“We are proud to work alongside them. The embassy remains committed to strengthening these partnerships and ensuring that our community feels supported, informed and connected,” he said.